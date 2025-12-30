Here's a stunning deal on the GRECELL 240W Portable Power Station

We like GRECELL power stations for their value offerings. They offer really good options at prices that are really hard to beat. For example, the GRECELL 240W Portable Power Station is currently available for just $59.98. This is a record-low price after a 45% discount! Buy the GRECELL 240W Portable Power Station for just $59.98 ($50.01 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. It’s available in Black and Green, and both variants are equally discounted.

It’s impressive to see you can get such a nice portable power station for under $60 bucks! Although it is no powerhouse, it is designed to be portable and does a good job of balancing portability and power.

The GRECELL 240W Portable Power Station features a 154Wh battery capacity, equivalent to 48,000mAh. To put things into perspective, a typical phone usually comes with a battery capacity of around 5,000mAh. This means you should be able to charge your phone about nine times with it!

Of course, you’re not getting this just to juice up your phone. It can handle much more, thanks to its 240W output. It has five output ports. Two of these ports are USB-C, with one capable of 100W and the other 30W. Additionally, there are two 18W USB-A connections, as well as a DC port.

The unit measures 8.18 x 4.5 x 4.5 inches and weighs 4.5 pounds, so it will be relatively easy to carry around. And when you’re out and about, you’ll also be able to enjoy a built-in stand for your phone, as well as a fold-out LED light for those dark nights.

This is a record-low price we’ve only seen once in the past, so you might want to take advantage of this sale while you can. It might not stick around for long!

