You told us: Many of you are considering GrapheneOS for your Pixels

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

My colleague Calvin recently wrote about why he ditched Google and installed the privacy-focused GrapheneOS on his Pixel 6. He explained how the latter is not only feature-full but also allows users to protect themselves from Google’s data-collecting clutches. Calvin found GrapheneOS, available to install only on select Pixel phones, to be a very secure Android experience without compromising on usability.

So we put our polling tool to work and asked our readers if they would consider ditching the Google experience and switching to GrapheneOS on their Pixel devices. Here’s how people voted in our site-wide survey and what they had to say.

Would you consider switching to GrapheneOS? <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Results Our polling numbers show that 45% of the 14,691 users who participated in the survey are considering getting GrapheneOS on their Pixels. It’s surprising that only 24% of the voters said that they are happy with Google’s default experience.

Meanwhile, 22% of the respondents said that they would have considered ditching Google for GrapheneOS if the latter passed the SafetyNet compatibility checks. Because it can’t do so, it cannot support NFC payments and a small number of third-party apps.

Those who already switched to GrapheneOS comprise 8.08% of our survey participants.

Your comments Mark K.: I wouldn’t use it unless Android Auto worked with it.

Michael: Replacing stock was the first thing I did when getting the Pixel. Since I degoogled my previous phones years ago (mainly used LineageOS without Google) the option to use GrapheneOS was a no brainier for me. Works like a charm!

fearlessferret: I have a Pixel 4 as a work phone, so if that’s supported, then I’ll be strongly considering it now that the official patches are not coming anymore.

Michael Schaap: No, I’m not happy with Google’s experience, and I don’t really trust them with my privacy, but I don’t dare switch to third-party firmware.

Al: Def not giving up my Google NFC pay, I love tapping my phone to pay.

Matija: Why the hell would I buy Pixel phone and then get rid off all the features it offers which is the reason I bought the phone?

Farhan Ahmad Tajuddin Matija: I’d use it on older unsupported Pixel phones.

Comments