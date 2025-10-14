GrapheneOS is finally ready to break free from Pixels, and it may never look back

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR The makers of GrapheneOS have confirmed they are partnering with a major Android OEM to bring the privacy-focused Android fork to Snapdragon-powered smartphones.

The project has confirmed it’s bringing support for Pixel 10, but is unsure whether support will continue for Pixel 11.

GrapheneOS didn’t reveal the name of its new partner, but said that those devices will be priced in the same range as Pixels.

GrapheneOS, the popular privacy-focused Android fork known for its exclusive support of Google Pixel phones, is about to cast a much wider net. The project has confirmed it’s working with a major Android smartphone manufacturer to bring its secure operating system to future flagship phones, as first spotted by PiunikaWeb.

Until now, GrapheneOS has been available only on Pixel phones, making Google’s flagships popular among privacy enthusiasts, journalists, and, as a Spanish police report suggested earlier this year, even organized crime groups in Catalonia. But that Pixel exclusivity may end by 2026 or 2027.

GrapheneOS revealed in a Reddit thread that it has been working with a “major Android OEM” since June 2025 to enable official support for “future versions of their existing models.” These devices will reportedly use flagship Snapdragon chips, a notable shift from Google’s in-house Tensor processors.

The project explained that only Pixels have met its strict security and update requirements so far. However, the new partnership suggests that another OEM is finally matching those standards. GrapheneOS also hinted that the mysterious partner’s devices will be “priced similarly to Pixels” and available globally as part of the brand’s standard lineup.

Sadly, GrapheneOS didn’t reveal the name of its new partner. However, folks are speculating it could be Nothing, given it’s one of the few OEMs that allow bootloader unlocking, which is a prerequisite for installing GrapheneOS. That said, Nothing doesn’t really qualify as a “major Android OEM” right now.

The announcement comes after the project publicly criticized Google’s extended security patch timelines. The platform argued that Google leaves vulnerabilities exposed for months. Working with a brand that grants earlier patch access could allow GrapheneOS to maintain its high security standards independent of Google.

For Pixel owners, nothing changes, at least for now. The OS will continue to support existing devices until their end-of-life. GrapheneOS support is also coming for Pixel 10, but the project is still considering whether or not to add support for Pixel 11.

