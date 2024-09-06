Coffee or tea? You can make both and save with the GoveeLife Smart Wi-Fi Electric Kettle

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Few things in life give me more pleasure than a good cup of coffee in the morning. Call me spoiled, or a snob, but I love using the pour-over method and will never go back to a regular coffee maker. This is why my smart kettle is one of my most valued possessions, and you can have a really good one, too, at a great discount. The GoveeLife Smart Wi-Fi Electric Kettle is 35% off right now, bringing the total cost down to $58.49 Get the GoveeLife Smart Wi-Fi Electric Kettle for just $58.49

This deal is available directly from Amazon and is labeled as a “limited time deal.” This means the price should go back to normal relatively soon.

At its core, this is just a kettle. It’s used to heat up water. Being a smart kettle, though, it can do much more than that. For starters, it connects to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, allowing you to control it from the official app, or through either Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. You can even program times for the kettle to turn on. But if you’re feeling old-school, there are physical buttons on the base, too.

You can also be specific about the temperature, as each type of drink brews at different temperatures. Additionally, it even has modes for baby formula. The kettle can carry 0.8 liters of liquid.

I love my smart kettle. It’s such a simple idea, but it makes such a huge difference in my day-to-day life. For just $58.49, it is a great acquisition, so join the party and go get yours before the price goes back to normal!

Extra deal: Keep the drink hot with the Ember Mug 2

OK, so there is one negative thing about using the pour-over method. Your coffee is not being kept hot by anything, so it will inevitably get cold if you take a little longer than usual to drink it. This is why I’ve been keeping an eye open for any Ember Mug 2 deals, and today we have a good one for you. Instead of the unreasonable full $150 price point, the Ember Mug 2 is available for a slightly more reasonable $117.15, a 22% discount.

It can hold 14 ounces and has really hot features. You can choose to keep liquids at temperatures between 120 and 145 degrees, and you can pick the specific heat levels in the app. It has an auto-sleep feature and an LED light that will let you know when the liquids reach the perfect temperature. The mug also has a built-in battery that will last 80 minutes on a full charge. That should be long enough to finish your coffee, right?!

