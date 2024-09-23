Save up to 40% on GoveeLife's smart kettles and upgrade your hot drinks

I am all about my morning coffee. It’s my time to relax, catch some energy, plan out my day, and enjoy myself. I like the pour-over method, so my experience really improved when I got my GoveeLife Smart Electric Kettle. These aren’t really expensive, but if you don’t feel like paying $80-$90 for one, here are a couple of deals you can take advantage of right now.

The 0.8L GoveeLife Smart Electric Kettle is currently 40% off, lowering the cost to just $48. If you want to upgrade to the 1.7L model, that one is discounted by 30%, making the final price $63. Buy the 0.8L GoveeLife Smart Electric Kettle for $48 Buy the 1.7L GoveeLife Smart Electric Kettle for $63

Both GoveeLife Smart Electric Kettle deals are available from Amazon. You’ll need to apply the coupon manually on each product’s Amazon page if you want to take advantage of these lower prices. The 0.8L model is also available in a Silver color version, and it’s also discounted. It’s available for $45.49.

Which GoveeLife Smart Electric Kettle should you get?

Of course, there are many similarities between these two smart kettles from GoveeLife. They take advantage of the same general smart features. These connect over Wi-Fi and you can control them using the official app, and either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. This makes it easy to set schedules, turn the kettles on or off, and set specific temperatures. It’s also possible to get the best temperatures for each type of drink.

As you can tell by the images, though, there are some design differences. The first one can hold 0.8L, while the bigger one more than doubles the capacity at 1.7L. The latter also has a transparent section with measurement labels, which can be convenient. Not to mention, it can heat liquids faster at 1,500W, as opposed to the smaller model’s 1,200W.

If, like me, you brew your coffee using the pour-over method, you will probably prefer the smaller 0.8L version, as it has a gooseneck spout, which gives you much more control when pouring liquids.

Want in on these deals? Go get your own smart kettle. I love mine more than any other smart home product!

