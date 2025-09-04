Govee is ready to put on a smart light show with a couple of industry-first products

Govee

TL;DR Govee has announced the latest additions to its lighting products.

The TV Backlight 3 Pro features what’s claimed to be an industry-first HDR triple camera for accurate color matching.

The Permanent Outdoor Lights Prism also has an industry-first feature — a triple color lighting effect with dynamic optical design.

IFA 2025 is here, and many of the industry’s top names are in attendance. Included in the list of presenters is Govee, which has a slate of new smart lighting products to unveil. Among those products are two items that might be industry firsts.

Govee TV Backlight 3 Pro One of the big reveals the smart light maker announced today is the Govee TV Backlight 3 Pro. While TV backlights are nothing new, the company says its product is the first in the industry to feature an HDR triple camera. With this setup, Govee claims its color-matching system is able to more accurately capture the colors on your TV screen with its 105db dynamic range.

Along with the camera, you get an upgraded LuminBlend light strip with a high-density lamp bead design. This light strip is also 30% brighter. To help with the color accuracy, the TV Backlight 3 Pro features an AI-powered color-mixing system to adjust the white balance and saturation settings automatically.

Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Prism The other big reveal was for the Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Prism. This is the third generation of the company’s Permanent Outdoor Lights, and like the TV Backlight 3 Pro, Govee says it features an industry first. This product’s standout feature is a triple-color lighting effect with a “dynamic” optical design. Govee says the optical structure allows each lighting zone to blend without overlapping. You can see a comparison of the first and second generation lights compared to the Prism in the right-most image below.

1st gen vs 2nd gen vs 3rd gen

According to Govee, the Prism can produce 16 million “true-to-life” colors. It can also handle smooth gradients, from subtle to bold. And weather won’t be a problem as these lights have an IP68 rating, use flame-retardant materials, and have UV-resistant protection. They can even manage temperatures as low as -30 degrees and as high as 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

What else did Govee announce?

Pendant Light Star Light Projector (Nebula) Christmas Sparkle String Lights Curtain Light Pro

Although most of the attention falls on the TV backlight and outdoor lights, Govee did announce a few other products. These include the Curtain Light Pro, the Star Light Projector (Nebula), Christmas Sparkle String Lights, and Pendant Light. Govee mentioned that all of these products are compatible with Matter.

The TV Backlight 3 Pro and Permanent Outdoor Lights Prism will be available in late September. No exact date was given for availability. However, the Curtain Lights Pro will go on sale on September 8. The other products are expected to become available for your smart home soon. The company didn’t reveal pricing for these products, either.

