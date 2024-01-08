Govee is adding AI to lights with the new AI Lightning Bot on the Sync Box Kit 2

TL;DR The new Govee Sync Box Kit 2 comes with HDMI 2.1 support, supporting up to 8K displays and 4K 120fps gaming.

It also comes with the AI Lighting Bot that makes it easy to set up and sync your Govee lights.

Govee is partnering with Corsair to integrate its lights with Corsair’s iCUE software.

AI will be the buzzword for the foreseeable future, and everyone is turning to AI to make their life easier. Govee, a brand specializing in smart lighting solutions for smart homes, is turning to AI to make smart lighting even smarter and easier to use with its CogniGlow AI algorithm and AI Lighting Bot debuting on the new Sync Box Kit 2.

The new Sync Box Kit 2 includes an RGB strip, two light towers, and an HDMI box that recognizes content passing through to the display and matches the lighting for an immersive experience. The idea is that you plug in a PC or console to the HDMI box, plug the box out to a TV or monitor, and have RGB ambient lighting that reacts to in-game content.

With the Sync Box Kit 2, Govee includes HDMI 2.1 support and supports 8K resolution displays and 4K 120Hz gameplay with dynamic lighting synchronization. The Sync Box Kit 2 integrates with Govee Home, Alexa, and Google Assistant, and a Matter-compatible update is promised to be delivered later this year.

As mentioned, a big highlight of the Kit is the use of AI. Govee’s CogniGlow AI tech automatically activates tailored lighting effects based on in-game content, and it has gotten even better at it. The company is taking it a step forward with the AI Lighting Bot, which you can use to set up your lights easily. It debuts on the Sync Box Kit 2 but can be used across Govee lights. You could tell the Lighting Bot that you want a Christmas effect across your Govee products or have your lights sync a certain way, and you’d achieve that result without a complicated setup process.

Govee has also announced that its smart lighting products will be integrated with Corsair’s iCUE software, letting users achieve that perfect RGB sync between Corsair products and Govee lights.

The company has also announced a new Neon Rope Light 2 with smoother lighting effects, upgraded bend clips, and a more flexible material to shape the light the way you want. Users can also set DIY lighting effects with their phone’s camera, thanks to shape recognition tech within the Govee Home app.

Govee’s announcement for the Sync Box Kit 2 and Neon Rope Light 2 includes no concrete pricing or availability details. The two products are said to be made available in the first half of 2024.

