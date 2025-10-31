Govee’s colorful new smart plug could replace your power strip and lamp

TL;DR Govee just launched its new Smart Plug Outlet Extender, which combines six outlets, two USB ports, and an RGB night light in one wall-mounted hub.

Two smart outlets can be controlled via app or voice, while the rest remain always on.

The device is priced at $36.99 with a 5% coupon currently available on Amazon.

Govee’s latest smart home gadget is a little more colorful than most power strips. The company has launched the new Goveelife Smart Plug Outlet Extender, a compact hub that combines six outlets, two USB ports, and an integrated RGB night light in a single wall-mounted unit. It’s now available to buy in the US for $36.99.

The device went on preorder earlier in the week and is now listed on Amazon, where a 5% coupon brings the price down to roughly $35. The 8-in-1 extender includes two app-controlled smart outlets on the front, while the four always-on outlets sit along the sides — giving you three plug-in surfaces in total. There’s also a USB-C and a USB-A port. Govee says the sockets are spaced to fit bulkier adapters without blocking each other, which is a common complaint associated with poorly designed power strips.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The built-in smart light can act as a mood light or night light, with 15 color effects. As you’d expect, you can control it through the Govee Home app, Alexa, or Google Assistant, with support for scheduling and timers. The housing has a 5VA fire protection rating, along with surge and overload protection, which should be reassuring if you tend to pile all your devices into one socket.

The new Govee smart plug isn’t the most exciting entry into the brand’s expanding range of smart home gear, though it might be one of the most useful at its modest price. There’s no word yet on availability beyond the US.

Follow