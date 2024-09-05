Govee brightens up IFA 2024 with next-gen smart lighting launches

Govee

TL;DR Govee has launched a range of new smart lighting products at IFA 2024.

Two new flagship strip lights were unveiled: the Govee Strip Light 2 Pro and COB Strip Light Pro.

The manufacturer also released updated versions of its current devices.

As one of the leading names in smart lighting, Govee is always looking to push the boundaries when it comes to illuminating your smart home. The manufacturer has taken the opportunity at IFA 2024 to add some exciting new flagship lighting devices to its range and update some popular products at the same time.

Carrying on a popular line forward, the Govee Strip Light 2 Pro adds advanced color performance through a LuminBlend Color Control System. It offers precise color rendering with its five-in-one RGBWW light beads and G1151 chip for enhanced signal analysis. Customizable segmentation of up to 10 sections per meter provides dynamic lighting options, including over 100 preset scene modes and 16 music modes.

The Govee COB Strip Light Pro is the other innovative addition. It delivers seamless, diffused lighting with its COB technology encased in silicone, making it well-suited for surface mounting. It features RGBICW LEDs that are customizable into 12 segments per meter, allowing for tailored and versatile lighting setups. The strip can be trimmed to fit various spaces, so you won’t have concerns about slotting it into any fixtures.

Govee

Naturally, both the Govee Strip Light 2 Pro and the COB Strip Light Pro can be seamlessly controlled through the Govee Home App and are compatible with popular voice assistants like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Matter.

Prices vary depending on the length of the strip you buy, but the 5m Strip Light 2 Pro and 3m COB Strip Light Pro are both $99.99 in the US and €99.99 in the EU.

In addition to its flagship light strips, Govee released updated versions of smart lighting products in its catalog. For instance, the Curtain Light 2 features AI-generated content for personalized displays, while the Holiday Lights Collection includes a variety of festive options, from string lights to tree lights, designed for both indoor and outdoor use.

For something a little different, the Star Light Projector (Aurora) offers an immersive Northern Lights experience with millions of color options and built-in white noise.

Govee also launched the AI Sync Box Kit 2, designed to enhance entertainment setups with synchronized lighting for TVs and monitors.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments