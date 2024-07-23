Coffee lovers can save 38% on the Govee Smart Electric Kettle

Nothing quite matches the heart-warming feeling of a good cup of joe. It’s an essential part of my morning routine, and having a smart kettle makes it easier to get the water heating before I even get out of bed. Those few extra minutes are worth it!

If you’re looking to get a smart kettle, we have a very nice deal you’ll definitely want to check out. The Govee Smart Electric Kettle is currently 38% off, bringing the price down to just $49. Get the Govee Smart Electric Kettle for $49

This deal is available from Amazon. The retailer will start you off with a limited-time deal that reduces the price from $80 to $64. Additionally, you can manually clip a $15 coupon, which brings the price down to $49.

This deal hits close to home, because it is actually a product I personally use daily. I have to say, it is one of my favorite and most used smart home appliances. I fill it up with water before hitting the hay. In the morning, I’ll wake up and ask Alexa to heat up the water. I’ll lay in bed for a few glorious minutes as it gets things ready for me to start setting up my pour-over coffee maker.

Of course, you can also set up routines, or simply ask your assistant to start heating the water up at a certain time. You can go as far as telling it at what specific temperature you want the water to be. The app even has different modes for different types of teas. There’s even a baby formula mode, which boils the water to kill all germs, and then cools it down to a drinkable temperature.

Smart home products like this one made me realize how cool intelligent technology can be. Sure, phones and other fun gadgets are exciting, but it is the small things that matter. And my Govee Smart Electric Kettle actually makes my mornings a more pleasing time.

Are you looking to get a Govee Smart Electric Kettle? Make sure to grab one before this deal expires.

