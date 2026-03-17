Deal: Save $40 and transform any room with the Govee RGBIC Neon Lights

You’ve seen those streamer videos with cool rope lights on the walls, right? Well, you could add the same effect to any room on the cheap. The Govee RGBIC Neon Lights are $40 off right now, bringing the 32.8ft model down to $119.99. Buy the Govee RGBIC Neon Lights for $119.99 ($40 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. We’re specifically referring to the longer, 32.8ft version. The shorter ones are also on sale, but they aren’t discounted as much.

Tope lights offer an awesome way to light up any room. Whether you want a functional white light, or prefer a colorful light show, these can handle it all. They don’t have to cost much, either. The Govee RGBIC Neon Lights offer great quality at a very reasonable price, especially right now.

These second-generation rope lights feature a softer material, allowing you to shape them as you please. Once set up, you’ll get to pick between 64 preset effects, or you can let AI handle the work.

You can use the official app, of course, but they also work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Additionally, this newer model gives you access to Matter connectivity, so it can integrate seamlessly with the rest of your smart home, as well as other platforms, such as Apple HomeKit.

Pretty cool stuff, right? Just make sure to catch this deal while it’s available. I am getting ready to set mine up. Are you?

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