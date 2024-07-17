Prime deal: The Govee Neon Rope Light 2 drops a record 40%

The Govee Neon Rope Light 2 makes a pretty cool addition to your abode, especially if you go for a futuristic style. The highly-rated smart light normally runs you $100, but it’s down to just $59.99 in the Prime Day sales — its lowest price ever.

The flexible design of this smart home device lets you easily twist and fit it into unique patterns. The newly added Matter support ensures compatibility with various smart home systems, and the diffused lights provide a soft, pleasant glow, ideal for creating a soothing ambiance. The installation is straightforward and the Govee app offers extensive customization options, including color scenes, DIY modes, and a music-responsive feature.

Hit the button below to check out this excellent deal. If you’re yet to sign up for Amazon Prime, you can use the 30-day free trial to capitalize on this offer.

If that smart light isn’t quite the one you’re looking for, a number of other Govee light products are also part of the Prime Day sale.

The links above will take you to the deals, but don’t mull them over for too long — you have a matter of hours before Prime Day is over.