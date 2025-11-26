Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Smart home

Upgrade to smart lighting: Govee bulbs drop to record-low price

These have never been cheaper!
By

2 hours ago

Govee LED Smart Light Bulbs
Govee via Amazon

When it comes to enhancing your home lighting setup, Govee’s LED Smart Light Bulbs offer an appealing option. This Black Friday, you can get two for just $15.99, marked down from the usual $19.99. That’s a 38% saving off the recommended retail price.

Govee LED Smart Light Bulbs for $15.99 (38% off)

The Govee LED Smart Light Bulbs are all about versatility and ease of use. They offer a vibrant range of colors and are simple to control through both Alexa and Google Assistant. The bulbs can sync with your daily routine thanks to a user-friendly app that provides various lighting scenes and scheduling options.

Scoring a solid 4.6 stars on Amazon, these bulbs are popular for their reliable performance. They connect via both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, offering different control options and making them a flexible choice for various home setups. While they may not have the absolute fastest color change through Wi-Fi, it’s a small trade-off for the range of features you get.

If you’ve been thinking about smartening up your lighting situation, this Black Friday deal is certainly worth a look. It’s a great value for such a highly-rated product.

DealsNews
Deals
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.