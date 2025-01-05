Govee's latest smart lights bring pixel art to your desk and a speaker to your lamp

TL;DR Govee has launched new smart lighting products at CES 2025, namely the Gaming Pixel Light and Table Lamp 2 Pro. The company is also showcasing the recently launched Mini Panel Lights.

When you’re starting to build your smart home, you can opt for smart lighting solutions as one of your entry points. Smart lights are some of the best smart home products to get started with, as there’s plenty you can do to automate them while often adding a touch of personalization. If you are looking for new options in this space, Govee has taken to CES 2025 to launch the Govee Gaming Pixel Light and the Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL, and it’s taking the opportunity to showcase the recently launched Govee Mini Panel Lights too.

Govee Gaming Pixel Light

If you are looking for a companion to your gaming PC setup, the new Govee Gaming Pixel Light can add a touch of pixel art. Thanks to the precise and vibrant display, Govee says users can display a wide variety of pixelated content, from real-time weather updates and time displays to NBA schedules and Bitcoin information.

If you’d like to display something of your own, the AI Lighting bot can help you create a design. You can also use GIFs and image uploads to create your art.

There’s even a retro speaker for playing 8-bit music, letting you go all in on that pixel art experience. There’s also a music mode that allows the light to sync with the rhythm of the music.

The Govee Gaming Pixel Light can be set up hanging or on a tabletop. Govee hasn’t disclosed pricing, as the device will be available in late Q2 2025.

Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL

Govee already sells the Table Lamp 2 but is now introducing an upgraded product with a JBL-branded integrated speaker. The Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro includes RGBICWW (red, green, and blue lights with independent control and white and warm white) lights and a JBL speaker.

For the lights, you get an ultra-high-density array of 210 independently controlled LED beads that can reach 600 lumens. You can choose from over 100 present lighting scenes or use one of the 16 distinct music modes for the lighting effects.

For the speakers, you get a 2.5-inch full-range 10W speaker with two passive radiators. You can also pair two of these Table Lamp 2 Pros together for a stereo experience. There’s also an internal 5,200mAh battery, letting you use this quite portably.

The Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro is compatible with Matter, Google Assistant, and Alexa. Govee hasn’t disclosed pricing for this device either, as it will be available in late Q2 2025.

Govee Mini Panel Lights

Govee launched the Mini Panel Lights in November 2024, so CES 2025 is a good event to showcase them. The Mini Panel Lights feature a curved transparent lampshade and 15 lamp beads within each RGBIC light puck.

These panel lights come with push-type connections on all four sides, letting you connect up to 70 light panels with a single adapter or up to 120 panels with two adapters. You can also choose from 50 lighting effects and music synchronization modes.

The device is also compatible with Matter, Google Assistant, and Alexa.

Since the product is already live, you can get a 10-pack of Govee Mini Panel Lights for $99.99, a 20-pack for $149.99, and 10-pack extensions for $59.99.

