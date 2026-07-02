This Govee Floor Lamp 2 deal cuts the smart lamp to $125.99

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The Govee Floor Lamp 2 is built for the kind of lighting that changes the feel of a room, and there’s a solid Amazon deal on it right now. This slim, smart floor lamp is designed for ambient and accent lighting, so it fits well near a TV or gaming setup, or in a corner that needs more color.

What makes it stand out is its RGBIC lighting design. That lets different parts of the lamp display different colors simultaneously, which is great for gradients and moving-light scenes. It also supports Matter and works with Alexa and Google Assistant, so it can fit into a wider smart home setup. Through Govee’s app, you also get scene presets, scheduling, music sync, and DreamView-style syncing with other Govee lights.

Reviews have generally praised the Govee Floor Lamp 2 for its strong visual effects, easy setup, and good value compared with pricier decorative smart lamps. Amazon shoppers have given it a 4.5 out of 5 rating, which adds to its appeal if you’re shopping for a smart light that does more than just turn on and off.

The reason to buy now is the price. Amazon has the Govee Floor Lamp 2 for $125.99, down from its $159.99 recommended retail price. That’s a 21% discount relative to the RRP, which saves you $34. That’s a nice drop for a smart lamp with multicolor effects, app controls, and broad smart-home support.

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