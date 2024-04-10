Google's AI could soon be making ads for Coca-Cola

Google and WPP (the world’s biggest ad group) announced a landmark partnership. This collaboration will see Google’s powerful Gemini AI technology integrated into WPP’s marketing and advertising operations. The potential impact is enormous: Google’s AI tools could soon be generating ads for some of the world’s most recognizable brands, like Coca-Cola, L’Oréal, and Nestlé.

WPP is the parent company of famous advertising agencies such as Ogilvy, Wunderman Thompson, and VMLY&R. The UK-based firm aims to significantly boost its marketing efficiency and effectiveness by combining Google’s expertise in generative AI with its treasure trove of marketing and advertising data.

As reported by Search Engine Land, the Google-WPP partnership will initially focus on four areas:

Enhanced creativity: Where AI helps develop richer, more dynamic ads that perfectly align with brand identity.

Better content optimization: To predict ad success even before a campaign launches.

To predict ad success even before a campaign launches. AI narration: Using Gemini AI to write customizable ad scripts.

Hyper-realistic product representation: Where AI creates detailed 3D product images in line with a brand's specific style.

WPP is already reaping the benefits of Gemini 1.5. Stephan Pretorius, WPP’s chief technology officer, said:

Our integration of Gemini 1.5 Pro into WPP Open has significantly accelerated our gen AI innovation and enables us to do things we could only dream of a few months ago. With Gemini models, we’re not only able to enhance traditional marketing tasks but also to integrate the end-to-end marketing process for continuous, adaptive optimisation.

As AI continues to evolve, its influence on our lives will only deepen. This is already visible in the world of social media advertising, but the idea of sophisticated AI algorithms predicting our desires and crafting perfectly targeted ads can be both fascinating and unsettling. Either way, this WPP-Google collaboration could signal a major shift in how advertising will be conceived and created in the future.