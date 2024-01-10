Google Wallet now shows airline boarding passes on your smartwatch

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Wallet for Wear OS has gained support for showing airline boarding passes.

The feature appears to work for Wear OS 3 and up.

Tapping on “View pass” will bring up a QR code that can be scanned at the gate.

Back in October 2023, the Google Wallet app gained the ability to share boarding passes with others. Now the wearable version of the app is receiving its own boarding pass-related update that should help speed things up at the gate.

It appears Google Wallet for Wear OS is now letting users access their airline boarding pass on their smartwatch. Devices with Wear OS 3 or above will now get a notification that provides a “View pass” prompt on their screen, according to 9to5Google. That notification reads “Boarding pass for your flight to [this airport]” and tapping on View pass will reportedly bring up a QR code. The QR code on the user’s wrist can then be scanned at the gate.

Apparently, the outlet saw the update go live yesterday. There’s also another report in the US where the user saw their United boarding pass show up on their Pixel Watch 2.

While it’s not exactly something groundbreaking, it is a handy addition to Google Wallet’s boarding pass-related capabilities. This feature should make using your boarding pass even more streamlined than before.

This news arrives only a day after a Google executive confirmed Google Wallet would expand digital ID support to more states in the coming months.

