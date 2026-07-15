Google Wallet is working on two new tricks, and one could help verify your age online

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing an Updates section in the Google Wallet app.

This section could give you a monthly summary of any changes made to your passes, either already saved or imported from Gmail.

With this, Google is also testing an age verification tool that lets users share their age without revealing personal information or sharing IDs.

Digital payments make our lives a whole lot easier, especially saving us the ordeal of keeping track of the exact loose change. But if there’s one aspect that adds friction to digital spending, it’s keeping on top of your expenses, especially when you use multiple payment methods. To fix this to an extent, Apple recently added a lightweight expense tracker within the Apple Wallet app. While Google doesn’t seem anywhere close to adding it to its Wallet app, we might see another feature that tracks your saved passes and membership IDs.

You’re reading an Authority Insights story. Authority Insights brings you all the latest exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage from the Android Authority team that you won’t find anywhere else.

Google is testing an “Updates” section in the Google Wallet app to inform users of the passes or other entries automatically extracted from their Gmail. The feature will likely be accessible through the bell-shaped icon at the top-right corner of the Wallet app.

We spotted it being tested in version 26.27.941270914 of the Google Wallet app, though it hasn’t rolled out to users yet.

Tapping the bell icon currently reveals a monthly summary of all passes imported from Gmail. But that may not be its sole purpose. Google allows developers to inform users of promotions, news, or any changes or updates to their saved passes, and these might also appear under the new section. It accompanies another work-in-progress feature to import all receipts from Gmail automatically.

Additionally, Google appears to be testing a “Proof of Age” feature that lets users verify the time they’ve spent on Earth without sharing any personal information or IDs. It appears to be in response to the increasing number of age-verification mandates across various digital platforms in different countries.

Currently, the feature does not seem to be working and opens a blank page instead, so it’s difficult to give you a preview. However, we’ll ensure sharing an update once it starts showing up.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow