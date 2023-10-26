Google Wallet will now let users store transit cards and see ride history

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

TL;DR Google announced some new transit-related updates coming to its apps.

Some commuters will be able to see their ride history, how much they saved from fare caps, and get real-time schedule updates.

Some Google Wallet users will be able to store transit cards digitally.

Google has been releasing a number of updates for Google Wallet this month. The next batch of updates will enable transit-related features like viewing ride history, storing transit cards, and more.

In a blog post shared today, Google announced a few new features coming to Google Wallet. The new features aim to make your commute a little easier.

The first feature will allow you to see your ride history, as well as how much money you’ve saved from time-based fare caps. In addition, updates on service changes or delays will be sent from the transit agency directly to the app. Unfortunately, the rollout — which is slated for later this year — is limited to Brighton and Hove Buses in the UK. However, Google says it will come to more cities next year.

A feature that’s coming to the US will allow riders to store transit cards in the app. Commuters in Seattle and in the Puget Sound Region will soon be able to store their ORCA cards in Google Wallet. When the feature rolls out, users will be able to see their card balance and transaction history, they’ll also be able to reload the card or set up auto-load. The feature was first released in Madrid and Google its working with transit agencies to bring the feature to more cities.

These updates arrive on the heels Google Wallet recently adding the ability to share boarding and event passes. The company also recently expanded digital ID support in the app to three more US states.

