Google Wallet is fixing it so you never have to worry about losing your passport

TL;DR ID Pass is rolling out for Google Wallet starting today.

Users will be able to create and store a digital version of their US passport.

The app is also adding support for New Mexico driver’s licenses or state IDs.

Google Wallet users have been able to create and store digital versions of their driver’s licenses or state IDs for a while now. Back in September, the tech giant announced it would expand this feature to include a new type of digital ID — US passports. It is now rolling out support for passports, as well as support for driver’s licenses and state IDs from a new state.

Starting today, Google Wallet users will be able to create and store a digital ID of their US passport. Similar to digital driver’s licenses and state IDs, your digital passport won’t work everywhere. This ID pass will only work at select TSA checkpoints, such as LAX, LaGuardia Airport, and Chicago O’Hare International Airport. ID pass will become available to all eligible users in the coming weeks.

If you want to create a digital version of your US passport, you just have to open the Wallet app and select the prompt to “create an ID pass with your U.S. passport.” From there, you just have to follow the on-screen instructions.

Additionally, Google Wallet is extending its digital ID capabilities to a new state. Wallet users in New Mexico will now be able to save their state ID or driver’s license to the app. With the addition of New Mexico, that brings the total of supported states to six. The other states include Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, and Maryland.

