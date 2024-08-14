Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Google Wallet could let you customize pass notifications (APK teardown)
- The Google Wallet team announced three months ago certain types of passes would get automatic mobile push notifications.
- A new update to Play Services has added a new “Notifications for this pass” toggle.
- The new toggle gives users more control over which passes they get notifications from.
It may feel like a long time ago, but it has only been three months since Google I/O. During the event, the company revealed some updates were coming to Google Wallet, including mobile push notifications for certain types of passes. Now it looks like Google is working on giving users more control over those notifications.
When Google first announced these notifications, it explained that they would serve as a way for companies to notify users of changes to their passes, new offers, and other news.
While investigating Google Play Services (beta version 24.32.33), we found a new “Notifications for this pass” toggle in Wallet. Underneath the toggle’s title reads, “Get alerts for pass updates, nearby notifications, linked passes, and more.” Just as it sounds, this toggle will allow the user to turn on/off push notifications for the selected pass. You can see the toggle in the screenshot below.
To see this toggle, we had to enable it first with flags. The addition of this toggle should allow you to choose which passes you’re getting notifications from.
Additionally, we also noticed that passes are now divided into categories like “Important” and just “Passes.” We were unsure if these categories were new or not.