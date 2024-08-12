Google Wallet's new tool that turns anything into a digital pass rolls out widely

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Wallet now lets you create a digital pass from any text-based document.

The app uses AI to capture the key information from a photo.

The feature is now available to all users in the US.

Android Authority reported last month that we were able to test Google Wallet’s new pass creator feature. First announced at Google I/O in May, it began rolling out last week and is now available to all US app users.

The “Everything else” pass initially had a slow rollout, but 9to5Google confirms the feature has become widely available. The upgrade allows you to create a digital pass from any text-based document and store it in your Google Wallet.

Where you could previously only store passes with a QR or barcode, this innovation uses AI to work out what type of pass you’re creating. Whether successful or not, it’ll store the salient details as a new pass, with the option to view the original photo underneath. The AI will even recognize sensitive information — such as health or government ID details — and classify it as private, with added security measures applied by default.

The expanded utility of the app gives you more scope to leave certain passes at home, such as your car insurance or gym pass. That said, you should check that any place that requires a membership card would accept a digital version.

To add a text-only pass to your Google Wallet, open the app and press Add to Wallet. The menu now features a new Everything else option to select. Take a photo of your card, then follow the prompts to create a digital version.

