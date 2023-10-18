Google Wallet expands digital ID support to three more states

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Wallet is expanding its digital state ID support to three new states.

Residents in Georgia, Arizona, and Colorado can now upload their IDs to Google Wallet.

Google plans to roll out additional ways to use your digital ID later this year.

Google launched digital IDs for Google Wallet almost a year ago, which first arrived for residents in the state of Maryland. Now the company is starting to expand the feature, adding three new states to the list.

Google has announced that Google Wallet has added digital ID support for three additional states. Residents in Georgia, Arizona, and Colorado can save their state ID or driver’s license in the Wallet app starting today.

To add you’re ID to Google Wallet, it takes a few steps. First, you need to open the app and hit the “Add to Wallet” button. You’ll then need to tap “ID card” and select the state the card was issued. After that, you’ll be asked to take a picture of the front and back of the card, along with a short video for verification.

Once everything is verified, your digital ID will appear with artwork that symbolizes your state. In the images above, you can see that Arizona is represented by a cactus, Colorado has a picture of a ram, and Georgia has artwork of a peach.

At the moment, you can only use your digital ID for TSA PreCheck lines at select airports. However, the tech giant says that it plans to roll out new uses later this year (e.g., renting a car from an app).

In short, you’ll probably still want to continue carrying your ID card with you, but this should streamline things a bit. The feature is currently available only in four states, but that at least matches Apple’s offering.

