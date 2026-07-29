Google Wallet broken on your Pixel? A fix is rolling out now

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR An Android 17 update caused some Pixel phones to show a “Phone doesn’t meet security requirements” error in Google Wallet.

The bug blocked contactless payments and card enrollment, even though the affected devices passed Play Integrity checks.

Google has rolled out a server-side fix. Users should restart their phone and wait up to 24 hours for it to take effect.

A recent Android 17 release appears to have left some Pixel owners unable to use Google Wallet. Affected devices began showing a “Phone doesn’t meet security requirements” error, removing payment cards and preventing users from adding new ones. The good news is that Google has now rolled out a fix, although it may take some time before affected devices recover.

The issue was particularly confusing because affected phones still passed Play Integrity checks and remained Play Protect certified. User reports on Google’s Pixel support forum, along with several discussions across Reddit’s Google Pixel and Google Wallet subs, showed that Google Wallet refused to process NFC payments even though the devices appeared fully certified. Some users also reported that apps like Too Good To Go were suddenly marked as incompatible.

The bug appears to have affected the Pixel 10 most frequently, although some Pixel 9 series owners also reported the problem. Everything from clearing Google Play Services data to factory resetting their phones failed to fix the issue.

While Google hasn’t publicly explained what caused the issue, a support representative told one affected user that a server-side fix has been deployed. Some users have speculated that the problem was related to backend device attestation, though Google hasn’t confirmed that explanation.

For those affected, restart your phone and allow up to 24 hours for the changes on Google’s end to take effect. Some users report that third-party apps begin working again first, followed by the ability to add payment cards. Once everything syncs correctly, Google Wallet should work as expected.

If the problem persists after 24 hours, you can also send system logs through Settings > About phone > Send feedback about this device to help Google investigate remaining cases.

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