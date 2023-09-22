Is Google Wallet not working? You can blame the Android 14 QPR1 beta

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google rolled out the Android 14 QPR1 beta a couple of days ago.

Some Pixel owners who installed the update are noticing that Google Wallet has stopped working.

Google has acknowledged the problem and is working on a fix.

In a surprise move, Google rolled out the Android 14 QPR1 beta before launching the stable version of Android 14. Those who have installed the beta on their Pixel phone are now running into a bug that’s affecting their ability to use Google Wallet.

As discovered by 9to5Google, Google Wallet on the Android 14 QPR1 beta is having an issue with security. When the app is opened, users see a pop-up message that says their device doesn’t meet the security requirements necessary for Google Wallet. Although the issue affects all Pixel phone versions running QPR1, not everyone is experiencing the bug.

The problem is not only preventing people from adding cards to the app, but also tap to pay for existing cards has stopped working. To be fair, it is a beta. Installing a beta always has the inherent risk of the user running into a bug.

9to5Google

Fortunately, it appears some users have found a workaround that involves force-stopping and clearing the app’s cache. But that solution has only worked for some Pixel owners.

If you’re one of the unlucky ones who have run into this bug, we do have some good news. Google has acknowledged the bug and is currently working on a fix for the issue. But if you’re a heavy Google Wallet user and have been thinking about joining the Android beta program, you may want to wait.

Comments