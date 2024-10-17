Google Wallet's list of supported banks is bigger than ever with these new additions

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Wallet is further expanding the number of financial institutions it supports.

The app is adding 16 new banks this month.

It has also added a new prepaid gift card option.

Google Wallet already supports a large number of financial institutions across the US, but there are many that remain unsupported. That means there’s still plenty of work to do so the app can be used by anyone, regardless of who they bank with. Continuing on its mission, Wallet is adding 17 more options to its list.

As spotted by Android Police, Google has updated its Wallet support page with new additions. This month, it appears 16 new banks are joining the roster plus one prepaid gift card option. You can check out the latest additions in the list below:

American Bank & Trust (SD)

Bank Of the Plains (KS)

Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri (MO)

First National Bank of Proctor (MN)

First State Bank of Burnet (TX)

Mastercard eGIFT

MyGeorgia Credit Union (GA)

Nova Bank (AL) On Me

Palmetto State Bank (SC)

Petefish, Skiles & Co. Bank (IL)

Police Federal Credit Union (MD)

Riley State Bank of Riley, KS

Slope – IKEA

TIB, National Association (TX)

Travis Credit Union (CA)

United Minnesota Bank (MN)

These 17 recently added banks and prepaid cards join the thousands of other financial institutions Google Wallet currently supports. If you want to see the full list or just want to find out if your bank is supported, you can check out the support page.

