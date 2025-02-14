Google TV Streamer update just dashed the hopes of audiophiles

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google TV Streamer doesn’t support Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio, but the options were listed.

An update has now removed these options from the device.

The update also appears to have fixed some issues.

The Google TV Streamer supports a variety of audio settings such as Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, and Dolby Digital Plus. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio are also listed as detected audio codecs, but these two options haven’t been available since the device launched in the second half of last year. A new software update has arrived for the set-top box, and it’s bad news for these lossless audio formats.

Although Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD weren’t supported at launch, being listed as detected audio formats kept users hopeful that support would be added in a future update. Unfortunately, it seems the opposite happened after the latest update for the device. Google has not revealed what’s included in this patch, but users are noticing that the options for Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD have been removed.

It’s unclear all of what this update adds, fixes, or takes away, but the sleuths on the Android TV subreddit have been documenting the changes they find. According to these users, it appears a few fixes have been applied such as solving a problem with webcam detection and and fixing an issue with Dolby Atmos. It also appears the remote has been updated to version 1.02.

