The new Google TV Streamer is already on store shelves but you can't buy it

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Home Depot mistakenly stocked the new Google TV Streamer before its official release date of September 24.

A Reddit user spotted the streamer on shelves, though the customer was not allowed to purchase it yet.

The new Google TV Streamer will retail for $99.99, double as a smart home hub, and will be the first device to run Android 14 for TVs.

Google is all set to start selling the new Google TV Streamer starting September 24, but it seems Home Depot has jumped the gun and already stocked the set-top box on its store shelves.

A Reddit user spotted Google’s Chromecast-replacing streamer on a Home Depot aisle and was surprised to see it there, given that official sales haven’t started yet. You won’t even find the Google TV Streamer on the Google Store right now. However, it’s listed on Amazon as “temporarily unavailable,” which should change when Google releases the device on September 24.

So how does Home Depot have it on the shelves a whole week in advance? It’s probably just an oversight. The store did not let the customer buy the device, so it’s not like you can walk into a Home Depot right now and pick up the new Google TV Streamer.

If you are interested in buying the device next week, you should know that it’s not as cheap as the Chromecast with Google TV. The new device costs $99.99 and is a streaming box that can double up as a smart home hub. It will also be the first device to run Android 14 for TVs.

You might like

Comments