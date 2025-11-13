The Google TV Streamer might not be on sale for much longer!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Google TV Streamer is still our favorite smart TV box, and deals on it have historically been rare. We’ve seen it discounted by $25 lately, which is nice, but we suspect the deal might end soon. Keep reading to learn why, and try to get yours soon. Buy the Google TV Streamer for $74.99 ($25 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The deal is exclusive to the Porcelain model. The Haze color version is being sold at the full retail price.

There are two reasons we believe this offer won’t last long. While not always true, Amazon deals on the Google TV Streamer are usually in sync with the Google Store. It’s currently going for full price on the Google Store. Additionally, Amazon no longer has the Haze color version on sale, and it was recently, so this may be seen as a sign of the sale being phased out.

Even if the offer wasn’t coming to an end soon, though, this is still a record-low price, making it a worthy investment. You can add the Google TV experience to any screen for just $74.99.

We found that performance is pretty good, so the MediaTek MT8696 processor and 4GB of RAM are doing a pretty good job. Google claims it’s 22% faster than its predecessor. As an added bonus, internal storage has been upgraded to 32GB. This means you’ll be able to fit twice as many apps and files on it.

I was sad to see the Chromecast lineup discontinued, mostly because I liked its discrete look. This one won’t hide behind the TV. Instead, it is a larger, oval-shaped unit designed to sit on a flat surface, somewhere in your entertainment center.

All that said, the general experience will be unchanged. The UI will look the same, as it runs on Google TV. As such, you will get access to the Google Play Store, as well as Google Cast support. You’ll even get Google Assistant and Google Home support. This means you can use voice commands and even control your smart home with it!

The remote is slightly larger, too, which is nice because it feels more ergonomic. This one also gets a Find My Remote function. You can make it beep when you can’t find it between the couch cushions, for example.

Again, Google TV Streamers are usually pretty uncommon, and this one seems to be slowly going away, at least for now. It’s a record-low price, so you might as well get yours now! You can look into our list of the best Google TV Streamer alternatives, but we can tell you right now, there is really no competition.

