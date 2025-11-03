Google TV Streamer drops back to its record-low price!

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The Google TV Streamer is pretty rare, so we still get excited whenever we see a good deal on it. Today, it happens to be at a record-low price, meaning it is the cheapest it has ever been. It’s the day to get it! Buy the Google TV Streamer for just $74.99 ($25 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” The discount is available for both the Porcelain and Haze color versions, so you can take your pick!

Google TV Streamer Google TV Streamer Google's boldest streaming device ever. Carrying on the legacy of the Chromecast, the Google TV Streamer brings a sleek new design, more power, a redesigned remote, and smart home hub features to Google TV. See price at Amazon Save $25.00 Limited Time Deal!

Affordable TVs are getting better than ever, even offering 4K resolutions and high refresh rates. There is one area where they usually lack, though. These often come with either no smart TV OS or a subpar one. Then there are those of us who like to use monitors as TVs, and smart monitors are still pretty rare. This is when something like the Google TV Streamer comes in handy.

For just $74.99, you can add Google TV to any screen. The Google TV Streamer is also quite a good device, and it is honestly my favorite smart TV box. While we were a bit sad to see the Chromecast lineup go away, we also found this to be a worthy replacement.

Performance is quite nice, featuring a MediaTek MT8696 processor and 4GB of RAM. It’s 22% faster than its predecessor, and the storage space has been doubled to 32GB.

While it’s not as discrete as the Chromecast with Google TV, the general design language is pretty similar. It is an oval device with a very minimalist aesthetic. The main difference is that this one is meant to sit somewhere around the screen, as opposed to hiding behind it.

The general UI experience is also unchanged. It runs Google TV, and you’ll get access to the Google Play Store, along with all the apps it has to offer. You can also use Google Cast, making it easy to beam content from any supported device or application. Additionally, you get access to Google Assistant and Google Home, so you can even control your smart home devices with it!

We appreciate that the remote is slightly larger, as it makes it more ergonomic. Another improvement is that it has a Find My Remote function, which will make it beep whenever the remote is hiding under cushions.

If we had to complain about anything, it’s that it has no expandable storage. Oh, and the box doesn’t come with an HDMI cable, which is a bit annoying. That said, we find that 32GB of internal storage is enough for streaming apps and the like. Additionally, HDMI cables are now very affordable.

Again, Google TV Streamer discounts aren’t too common, so catch this record-low price while you can! Of course, you can also check out our list of the best Google TV Streamer alternatives, but let me save you the trouble and tell you there isn’t a better one.

