The Google TV Streamer is rarely on sale, so it's your lucky day!

Some televisions do not have a built-in smart TV OS; even if they do, they may have one you don’t prefer! The solution is pretty simple: you can get a smart TV box or stick. Here at Android Authority, our favorite one is the Google TV Streamer. It’s rarely on sale, too, but today, you can take it home at a $15.99 discount. Buy the Google TV Streamer for $84 ($15.99 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” Amazon only has it available in Porcelain. That said, the Hazel color version is available from the Google Store at the same discounted price.

Google TV Streamer Google TV Streamer Google's boldest streaming device ever. Carrying on the legacy of the Chromecast, the Google TV Streamer brings a sleek new design, more power, a redesigned remote, and smart home hub features to Google TV. See price at Amazon Save $15.99 Limited Time Deal!

The Google TV Streamer is a great smart TV box. We had very little to complain about when we tested it, and the few downsides weren’t really that significant. Our main complaints were that it has no expandable storage and that the HDMI cable isn’t included. We never really felt storage constrained, though, and HDMI cables are cheap (chances are you already have extras at home).

While we were a bit sad to see the Chromecast line-up die, the Google TV Streamer proved to be a nice upgrade. It is definitely larger and harder to hide, but it came with plenty of improvements. For starters, it is more powerful. The Google TV Streamer is 22% faster, thanks to the MediaTek MT8696 processor. It also gets twice the RAM at 4GB. Even the storage space was upgraded to 32GB, instead of a measly 8GB.

While not as tiny, the design language is very similar to the previous-generation Chromecasts. The look is minimalist and clean, with light colors. The main difference is that it is a smart TV box instead of a dongle, so it will be visible in your entertainment system.

The experience is identical, though. It runs the Google TV UI and has access to the Google Play Store, which gives you access to a sea of applications. Of course, this includes all the streaming services and other apps. It even features Google Cast support, so you can beam content to it straight from your mobile devices. Google Home support lets you control your smart home from it. It even has Matter and Thread capabilities, making it a nice hub for your smart home devices.

The remote is very similar to what we saw on the Chromecast with Google TV units, but it is slightly larger. That said, we happened to like the extra girth. It fits a bit better on the hand, making it feel more ergonomic. It even gets a Find My Remote function for those times when the remote decides to hide under the cushions.

Again, Google TV Streamer deals aren’t very common. That said, this isn’t the record-low price. That was actually $79, but it was only that price once, for a very short time. We honestly don’t see that sale coming back soon (likely not until the holidays), so catch this offer while you can!

If you want to explore other options, here’s our list of the best Google TV Streamer alternatives. Spoiler: We would just opt for the Google TV Streamer.

