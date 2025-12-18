Missed Black Friday? The Google TV Streamer is still at a record-low price!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Black Friday and Cyber Monday bring some of the best deals we’ll see every year, but the fun doesn’t have to end after that weekend. Some products are still dropping to their record-low prices, including the Google TV Streamer. Take it home for just $74.99, representing a 25% discount. Buy the Google TV Streamer for $74.99 ($25 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. Keep in mind that only the Porcelain model is discounted this low. If you want the Haze color version, it’s $5 more. That’s still a good deal, though.

Google TV Streamer Google TV Streamer Google's boldest streaming device ever. Carrying on the legacy of the Chromecast, the Google TV Streamer brings a sleek new design, more power, a redesigned remote, and smart home hub features to Google TV. See price at Amazon Save $25.00

Smart TVs almost seem essential these days, but some televisions still lack this functionality, or perhaps they use a platform you don’t like. Don’t worry, you can upgrade with a Google TV Streamer, which is still our favorite smart TV streaming device.

The Google TV Streamer was very rarely on sale until recently. Now sales are pretty common, but $74.99 is still the product’s record-low price, so you can have one at the cheapest possible price right now.

The device is quite a treat, offering improved performance thanks to the MediaTek MT8696 processor and 4GB of RAM. It’s 22% faster than its predecessor, the Chromecast with Google TV. It also comes with double the storage at 32GB.

The only downside is that this model won’t hide behind the TV. Instead, it touts a set-top box design meant to sit somewhere around the TV, in plain view. The good news is that the minimalist design will blend in anywhere, so it won’t be an eyesore.

The general experience is unchanged. The Google TV UI will be the same one we all know and love, with direct access to the Google Play Store. It also works with Google Cast, Google Assistant, and Google Home.

The remote is slightly larger, but we happen to think that is an upgrade. It’s more ergonomic and feels much nicer in the hand. Google has also added a “Find My Remote” function that will cause the remote to beep, making it easier to locate when it gets lost between the cushions.

Want in on the fun? Try to catch this deal before it’s gone. It has been bouncing up and down for some time, so your chance might go away soon. If you want to take a look at some other options, we also have a list of the best Google TV alternatives, but none really beat it!

