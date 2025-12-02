Google TV Streamer still at a record-low price, saving you 25%

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Did you miss Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Don’t worry! Some products are still running the same sales, including the Google TV Streamer, our most recommended smart TV box. It’s still at its record-low price of $74.99. Buy the Google TV Streamer for just $74.99 ($25 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The deal applies to both the Porcelain and Haze color versions. Take your pick!

Whether you own a TV without a smart TV operating system or simply want to upgrade your entertainment experience, the Google TV Streamer is a great way to enhance your setup.

At just $74.99, this is still the best deal we’ve seen on Google’s smart TV box. We were sad to see the Chromecast lineup die, but this is a fine replacement. Performance is really nice, powered by a MediaTek MT8696 processor and 4GB. of RAM. It’s 22% faster than its predecessor, and storage space has been doubled to 32GB.

The only downside I could find is that it is much more noticeable than Chromecasts. The older Google TV devices used to hide behind the TV. Instead, this one is meant to sit somewhere around the TV. The good news is that the design language is very similar. The minimalist look will ensure the device doesn’t stick out like a sore thumb.

The general experience is unchanged, though. It runs Google TV, providing access to all the apps available on the Google Play Store. It also supports Google Cast, as well as Google Assistant and Google Home. Yes, you can control all your smart home devices with it!

Another difference is that the remote is slightly larger, but we actually prefer that, as it makes it feel more ergonomic. Google has also added a Find My Remote function, which can make the remote beep, making it easier to locate when it’s hidden under cushions.

Google TV Streamer discounts only started becoming more common lately, and this is still a record-low price. Don’t let this chance slip by! If you’d like to explore other options, we also have a list of the best Google TV Streamer alternatives. Spoiler: none of them really beat it.

