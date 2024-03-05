Google TV is getting ready for the Oscars with over 30 free movies (Update: List of movies)

Update: March 5, 2024 (10:15 AM ET): We’ve added the list of past Oscar nominee movies available to watch for free with ads on Google TV, along with the list of 2024 Oscar-nominated movies that are present on the platform.

Original article: March 5, 2024 (05:00 AM ET): Oscars 2024 will be held on Sunday, March 10, and the run-up to the event is the perfect time to revisit the older classics that have received the Academy Awards. If you’re planning for cozy date nights watching some of the best movies, Google TV hopes to be your companion for this occasion with a collection of Oscar-nominated titles from this year, as well as a free selection of past nominations and winners.