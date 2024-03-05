Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Google TV is getting ready for the Oscars with over 30 free movies (Update: List of movies)
- Google TV is offering content collections themed around the Oscars 2024, which is scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 10.
- You can watch over 30 past Oscar-nominated and winning films for free with ads.
- You can also use the service to watch current Oscar-nominated titles, such as Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Barbie, and more.
Update: March 5, 2024 (10:15 AM ET): We’ve added the list of past Oscar nominee movies available to watch for free with ads on Google TV, along with the list of 2024 Oscar-nominated movies that are present on the platform.
Original article: March 5, 2024 (05:00 AM ET): Oscars 2024 will be held on Sunday, March 10, and the run-up to the event is the perfect time to revisit the older classics that have received the Academy Awards. If you’re planning for cozy date nights watching some of the best movies, Google TV hopes to be your companion for this occasion with a collection of Oscar-nominated titles from this year, as well as a free selection of past nominations and winners.
Leading up to the Oscars, Google TV will be showcasing several content collections themed around the awards. These include:
- Current Oscar-nominated titles such as Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Barbie, and more.
- Movies featuring Oscar-winning actresses and female directors over the years in observance of Women’s History Month.
- Free, ad-supported selection of over 30 titles of past Oscar-nominated and winning films.
On Oscar day (March 10), Google TV users can also tune into the “Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live!” pre-show on the ABC News Live channel. You will also be able to watch the Oscars live on YouTube TV.
Here are the Oscar-nominated titles that you can catch on Google TV (includes both free and subscription):
- Oppenheimer
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Barbie
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Past Lives
- The Zone of Interest
- The Color Purple
- The Creator
- Napoleon
- Golda
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Flamin’ Hot
Here are the Oscar nominees that you can catch for free with ads on Google TV:
- Knives Out
- Monster’s Ball
- Forrest Gump
- The Hurt Locker
- The Big Short
- Boyhood
- Hotel Rwanda
- Sophie’s Choice
- Mississippi Burning
- Rain Man
- Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
- In the Heat of the Night
- The Apartment
- Babel
- Dead Man Walking
- Adaptation
- Capote
- Cold Mountain
- The Maltese Falcon
- The Reader
- Requiem for a Dream
- I’m Not There
- A Streetcar Named Desire
- Manhattan
- Margin Call
- Strangers on a Train
- Barry Lyndon
- The Third Man
- Dances with Wolves
- Pan’s Labyrinth
- Stand and Deliver
- Bullitt
- North by Northwest
- Amores perros
- Doctor Zhivago
Will you be tuning in for the Oscars? Let us know in the comments below!