Google TV is testing out yet another feature you'll either love or hate

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google TV is experimenting with a new potential feature called “News Briefs.”

The feature offers narrated overviews and surfaces related videos of top news stories using “Gemini models and human evaluation.”

The experiment will be located on the For You page and will only be available to some Google TV users.

Some Google TVs are about to get a new feature powered by Gemini. The tech giant is rolling out an experiment it calls “News Briefs.”

On the Google TV Help site, the company announced a new news-focused experiment for the platform. According to Google, “some Google TV users in the U.S. may start seeing “News Briefs.”” If you’re one of the users selected for the experiment, you’ll see News Briefs when you navigate to the For You page.

As the firm explains, this feature provides narrated overviews of top news stories and brings up “related YouTube videos from trusted news sources.” These overviews are updated with the latest news stories over the course of the day. This feature is said to work by using Gemini models and “human evaluation.”

It appears this experiment is strictly limited to Google TV users in the US. So you won’t see News Briefs if you’re in a different country. It’s unclear how widespread this experiment will be. If you see News Briefs on your Google TV, let us know in the comments what you think of the feature.

