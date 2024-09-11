Google TV adds 14 new free channels for you to scroll past

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google TV is adding 14 new free channels to its catalog.

The addition of the new channels brings the total up to 150.

Users will now have access to channels like Unspeakable, Buzzr, Untold Stories of the ER, and more.

Google TV already offers a large selection of free channels to choose from when you need something to watch. But if that wasn’t enough to satisfy your need for content, it is now adding even more free channels for you to scroll through.

Google TV is now adding 14 new entries to its list of free channels, as spotted by 9to5Google. With these new add-ons, the total number of free channels on Google TV hits 150. As for the channels that are being added, here’s what you’ll now have access to:

Billiard TV

Buzzr

Untold Stories of the ER

The Rifleman

Xumo Free Nature & Wildlife TV

World’s Most Evil Killer

The Conners Ghost Hunters Channel

Highway to Heaven

Unspeakable

Cook’s Country Channel

Ebony TV by Lionsgate

FilmRise: The Dick Van Dyke Show

Xumo Free Bollywood & Indian Cinema

Initially, Google TV had 80 free channels when it launched free and ad-supported TV channels in the first half of 2023. That number gradually grew to 117 by the end of that year. By August 2024, the number had increased to 136, allowing these 14 new channels to bring the count to an even 150.

If you’re interested in checking these channels out, there’s no need to download anything and you don’t need a subscription. All you have to do is navigate to the “Live” tab, your recommendations, or the Google TV channel player.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments