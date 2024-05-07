Google TV's magic button is finally here, so what does it do?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR A previously leaked magic button has debuted on Walmart’s latest Google TV box.

This button allows you to quickly launch a desired app or switch source inputs.

We first heard about a new button for Google TV remotes last year, and we expected this so-called magic button to debut on a Chromecast with Google TV device. However, it turns out that a Walmart streaming box is the first to offer this feature.

AFTV News reports (h/t: The Verge) that the recently revealed Walmart Onn 4K Pro TV box comes with a TV remote containing the magic button. So what does this button actually do?

The outlet confirmed that you can set the magic button to quickly launch a desired app. You still can’t easily remap the Netflix button and other streaming service keys on Google TV remotes, but a separate, remappable button is the next best thing.

Furthermore, the magic button also allows you to control the TV input source, allowing you to switch to your cable box, games console, and more. That’s one less reason to look for the actual TV remote.

Between the magic button, 3GB/32GB configuration, and cheap price tag, the Walmart Onn 4K TV Pro is certainly looking like one of the better Google TV boxes on the market. We’re guessing this button will come to future Chromecast with Google TV models in the near future, but we hope any new Chromecast device packs more storage and RAM too.

