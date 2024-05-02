Chromecast killer? Walmart's leaked 4K box could be the ultimate streaming device

TL;DR YouTuber SuperDell-TV got his hands on Walmart’s unreleased Onn 4K Pro Google TV box.

The leaked device features powerful specs, Dolby Vision/Atmos support, and hands-free functionality.

While Walmart hasn’t officially announced the Onn 4K Pro, its price could be around $50.

Google’s I/O conference might bring a new Chromecast with Google TV, but Walmart could steal the spotlight this year with a surprise contender, the Onn 4K Pro Google TV box.

YouTuber SuperDell-TV got his hands on Walmart’s upcoming streaming device, and the sneak peek reveals a fresh design, better specs, and a competitive price that could give Google a run for its money. (h/t: Android Police)

Notably, Walmart hasn’t officially announced the device yet, and it’s not available in retail locations. Regardless, the YouTube video gives us a clear view of the device and its features. Let’s unpack everything.

The Onn 4K Pro Google TV box is a departure from Walmart’s previous compact Onn 4K streaming dongle. It’s larger, with a distinctive speaker-like grille at the top, resembling a Google Nest Mini. At the back, it offers a practical selection of ports, including USB-A, Ethernet, and HDMI.

The Onn 4 K Pro Google TV box lives up to its ‘Pro’ moniker with its impressive specs. The retail box reveals that it’s powered by an Amlogic S905X4 processor (featuring a quad-core Cortex-A55 architecture) and boasts a generous 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. In comparison, the current 4K Chromecast with Google TV has only 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

Additionally, the retail box suggests that the device includes support for both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, promising great picture quality and a cinematic sound experience. It could also boast Wi-Fi 6 capability.

The video also hints that the device could offer standalone smart speaker-like functionality, similar to the Amazon Fire TV Cube. But I won’t be surprised if that doesn’t come true, considering Walmart’s likely price point is significantly lower than Amazon’s offering.

What’s confirmed is that the Onn 4K Pro has built-in far-field microphones, which should allow complete hands-free control for searching content and launching apps. There’s also a physical switch to turn off the mics for privacy and a “Find My Remote” button that triggers an audible chime from the remote itself.

As per the video, the Onn 4K Pro could retail for $50, which would make it pricier than Walmart’s previous 4K streaming device, but it could still be a fantastic value, especially considering the specs it offers. Community feedback on the video seemed positive, with many noting that this hits the mark for what they’d expect from a refreshed Google Chromecast.

While we wait for an official announcement from Walmart, the early retail appearance suggests a launch could be around the corner.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments