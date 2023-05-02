Google TV is reducing app sizes and speeding up performance

TL;DR Google TV will start hibernating apps that haven’t been used in 30 days.

Android App Bundles for Google TV will reduce the size of apps by 25%.

It will take less time for Google TV to wake up.

Back in February, Google announced it was introducing some new updates to make it easier to find content Google TV. Now Google is making some new improvements that will help free up space and speed up performance.

On the Google TV Community page, the firm revealed that it is introducing some new updates. One of those updates involves storage, and the other focuses on performance.

According to the tech giant, a new feature called App Hibernation is coming to Google TV. The company says App Hibernation will “automatically force apps to hibernate when not used for over 30 days (on Android S and above devices).” When an app is put into hibernation, it’s put into a state where it’s optimized for storage instead of performance.

This isn’t the only space-saving tactic coming to the platform. The blog also mentions that it will use Android App Bundles to reduce the size of apps by 25%. This works by making it so only the pieces of the app you need are available rather than the whole thing.

As for performance, it appears Google has shortened the time it takes for Google TV to wake up. The response time between the TV and button presses on the remote has been improved as well. It has also shortened the amount of time spent on the loading animation when rebooting.

If you’re wondering when these improvements are coming, Google says these features have already rolled out. And it looks like Google may have some more improvements coming sometime later this year.

