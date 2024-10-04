Your favorite Halloween classics are coming to Google TV with a new spooky experience

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google TV is celebrating Halloween with a new House of Halloween topic page.

The haunted house-themed page will feature multiple floors, with each floor recommending increasingly spooky content.

The House of Halloween page will be available in the For you section starting today, and Google will add new content every Thursday until the end of the month.

Google TV is once again recommending a catalog of spooky movies and TV shows for the Halloween season, but this year’s selection comes with a unique twist. Google is adding an interactive topic page to the service that will recommend scarier content with each passing week.

The new Google TV Halloween topic page has a haunted house theme with each floor of the house representing “a new level of scary”. It will recommend increasingly spooky content as we draw closer to Halloween, with the carousel images getting darker to reflect the change.

Google TV will add new content to the topic page every Thursday until Halloween and it will include everything from family-friendly movies like Halloweentown and Hocus Pocus to R-rated horror movies like IT and Saw. The page will feature content from various streaming services, including Max, Peacock, Tubi, and more.

The haunted house topic page will go live today and will be available until the end of the month. You can check it out by clicking the new “Explore if you dare” button in the House of Halloween banner on the For you page.

