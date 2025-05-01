Setting up your next Google TV could be faster and easier than ever

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Android phones now automatically show a notification for Google TV setup.

App installs have been improved so you can “start using your device sooner and worry less about running out of storage.”

You’ll be able to connect to your home devices more quickly.

The time it takes to set up Google TV isn’t all that long, but it could always be a little faster. To speed up the process, Google is making some changes that should make the setup faster and easier than before.

In a blog post, Google announced a few ways it’s improving the Google TV setup process. The first change will remove the need to download an app. Instead, Android phones will automatically show a notification when you start the TV setup process. For iPhone owners, you won’t get a notification, but a QR code will show up on the screen for you to scan.

Next up, the blog mentions that app installs have been improved. The Mountain View-based firm doesn’t explain how app installs have been improved, but it does say “you can start using your device sooner and worry less about running out of storage.” This suggests that app downloads are smaller and take less time to install.

Additionally, it looks like you’ll be able to connect to your smart home devices more quickly. The company mentions using “Google Home speakers to pause the TV, search for movies or shows and control smart home devices.”

This new, faster setup experience is arriving first on Hisense’s 2025 U7 series and U8 series TVs. However, Google says it plans to expand the experience to all newer Google TV devices later this year, including Walmart’s Onn streamer. On its support page, the tech giant says you’re Android device must have OS version 9.0 or higher, while iPhones will need to be on iOS 14 or higher.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.