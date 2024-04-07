Don't want to miss the eclipse? Google TV is giving users a way to watch for free!

David Imel / Android Authority

TL;DR Google TV is giving users a way to experience the eclipse happening on April 8.

On April 7-8, Google TV will show local and national coverage of the eclipse in the For You tab.

Each channel will appear with a custom eclipse-themed title card.

Certain parts of North America are going to be treated to a rare occurrence soon. An eclipse will be visible in Mexico, the US, and Canada on April 8, with the path of totality hitting a number of cities along the way. If you don’t want to miss out on the event, Google TV is giving users a way to experience the total eclipse from the comfort of their homes.

Starting on April 7 and lasting through April 8, Google says it will highlight a collection of content on Google TV to celebrate the eclipse. During this time, Google TV will show a selection of free, ad-supported (FAST) local and national channels covering the moment.

For those who don’t want to miss out on anything, the channels will appear in the For You tab. They’ll also be shown with a custom eclipse-themed title card, which you can an example below.

These local and regional FAST channels will include:

NBC News Now

Scripps News

Reuters Now

NBC Dallas Fort Worth

NBC Washington DC

NBC San Diego

NBC Los Angeles NBC Philadelphia

NBC New York

NBC Connecticut

NBC South Florida

NBC Boston

NBC Bay Area

NBC Chicago

AccuWeather NOW

Even for those living in an area outside of the path of totality, millions will still be able to experience a partial eclipse as it covers a majority of North America. The path of totality will pass through a number of cities like Dallas, Indianapolis, and Buffalo. You can see the full path by heading over to NASA’s website.

