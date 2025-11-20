Your next Google TV box might have this cool solar-powered remote

TL;DR A prominent Google TV remote maker has revealed a solar-powered Google TV rmote.

This remote has solar cells on the front and back so it can be charged via your room lights in almost any orientation.

It’s unclear whether any Google TV box brands have agreed to use this remote.

Some Google TV box manufacturers don’t design their own remotes, but rely on reference designs. Now, one of the more popular Google TV remote makers has revealed a remote with a difference.

Ohsung Electronics has designed the solar-powered G32 Google TV remote (h/t: 9to5Google). According to solar company Epishine, this remote is capable of indoor solar charging and indeed uses Epishine’s tech to make this possible.

What’s particularly notable about this latest remote is that it features solar cells on the front and back. That means the remote can charge via your lights in almost any orientation. Needless to say, this TV remote also has a battery-free design.

Otherwise, this new remote features the familiar YouTube and Netflix shortcut keys (along with two placeholder shortcut buttons), a Free TV button, and the usual volume, mute, channel, and navigation keys. That’s in line with Ohsung’s other remotes, such as the G10 bundled with Walmart’s Onn devices and the Acer 4K TV Box.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen solar-powered remotes, either. Samsung has offered solar-powered remotes on its TVs for a few generations now. Nevertheless, we hope Google TV box manufacturers offer this tech on their remotes, as it would end the need for battery swaps.

We’ve asked Epishine whether any specific Google TV partners have agreed to use this solar-powered remote. We’ve also asked whether there are plans to offer it as a standalone purchase. We’ll update our article as soon as the company gets back to us.

