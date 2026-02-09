Poll: Are you happy with your Google TV box's performance?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

I’ve used the NVIDIA Shield TV Tube since 2020, but found that it suffered from major performance issues over time. These problems included video stutter, significant UI lag, and slowdown during multitasking.

I’ve since switched to the South Africa-only Acer TV Box, and this delivers better performance (for now) at a lower price. However, I still run into constant stutter when opening the side panel or quickly browsing through settings. Thankfully, video streaming is a much smoother experience.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

This experience had me wondering whether readers were happy with the performance of their Google TV boxes. That’s the topic of our featured poll today, so let us know below. You can also leave a comment if you’d like to elaborate on your choice.

Are you happy with your Google TV box's performance? 56 votes Yes, I am 27 % It's okay, but there's room for improvement 39 % No, I'm not 34 %

I wouldn’t be surprised if more Google TV owners expressed dissatisfaction with their streaming boxes in this regard. That’s because these devices often have modest specs, such as low-end processors and a limited amount of RAM and/or storage.

Then again, I’m sure there are plenty of Google TV owners who are happy with their streaming box performance. Most people don’t push these boxes very hard, only relying on them for consuming content and some smart home controls. Furthermore, some Google TV boxes avoid performance issues by simply being more powerful than others, such as the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro, Google TV Streamer, and the Onn 4K Pro. All three of these models enjoy plenty of RAM and storage compared to typical TV boxes.

Follow