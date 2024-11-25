Google TV fixes an ad problem by making banners more irritating

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google TV ads now show gigantic QR codes that occupy a significant portion of the screen.

Scanning an ad’s QR code with your smartphone redirects you to the advertiser’s chosen website.

This change potentially addresses the misleading call-to-action button issue some users have complained about.

Throughout the years, Google has been tweaking how advertising works on its smart TV platform. What started as basic banners promoting content viewers can consume on their streaming devices now lists cars and chicken tenders. In some cases, the call-to-action button on Google TV ads would also mislead users. For example, hitting the purchase button on a PS5 game’s banner would redirect them to its YouTube channel, as the game itself isn’t available to download on the streaming device.

To potentially address this problem and offer advertisers more flexibility, Google TV ads now display large QR codes on the screen. The updated format prompts viewers to scan and visit the bundled links using their smartphones.

According to 9to5Google, Google TV ads have started displaying huge QR codes on the main screen. The outlet notes that “the new format certainly draws attention and could better serve users, but it does feel just a bit clunky in the overall UI due to its massive size.”

By opting for large QR codes, viewers sitting away from the screen can effortlessly scan them without needing to zoom in on their phones or approach the TV. QR codes also give brands more flexibility by letting them bundle long or complex URLs that users can easily access with a quick scan. However, despite being more practical, this controversial change is bound to irritate some users as it arguably tarnishes the main screen’s aesthetics.

