Google Translate could soon get one-tap search for translated text (APK teardown)

TL;DR Google Translate could soon present users with a new Google Search shortcut.

This shortcut will run a search of the translated text in the target language and display the results in a new window.

It could either display the search results within the Google app or in a new browser window.

Google Translate is set to receive a new feature to help users practice a language. We recently spotted evidence of the in-development Practice feature in a teardown of version 9.7.102 of the app, but that’s not the only change Google is brewing for its translation app.

Google could also add a new Search shortcut to Google Translate to help users easily look up the translated text in the target language. Although this button is not live in the current build, we’ve enabled it manually to give you an early look.

As you can see in the attached clip, the Search button with the G logo appears next to the copy button underneath the translated text. Tapping on it opens a new window with search results about the translated text in the target language. In this example, we translated certain words from English to Hindi, Arabic, Awadhi, and Simplified Chinese, and tapping on the G button delivered search results in the corresponding language.

Interestingly, Google seems to be preparing two different ways for the search button to display results. Strings related to the feature suggest that it could either show the results in the Google app or the default browser app. It’s not immediately clear how Google Translate will determine whether to display the results in the Google app or the browser. We’ll monitor further changes and update this post as soon as we have more details.

