Google Translate gets smarter about idioms and adds Duolingo-style learning streaks

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Translate is getting upgraded with new abilities, including a better understanding of idioms and other figures of speech.

Google is also expanding Live Translate to more languages and adding support for headphones from other brands.

Learning tools also get an upgrade, along with a Duolingo-style daily streak tracker.

With Gemini enhancing a wide range of modern Google apps, there’s no reason the classic favorites should stay behind. This is why Google is now announcing new improvements based on Gemini to one of its headlining apps, Translate.

Google has today announced new upgrades to Translate, powered by enhanced Gemini models. Google doesn’t specify which newer models, but we believe it is referring to the recently announced Gemini 3 and 3 Pro. With this improvement, Translate (and related functionality in Search) will be able to offer more nuanced, natural translations of slang, idioms, and other complex figures of speech.

Google

The update will be available starting tomorrow, i.e., December 13, in the US and India, and will offer precise translation in more than 20 languages, in addition to English. Some of the common ones in that list include Arabic, Chinese, German, Japanese, and Spanish. It will be available on mobile via both Android and iOS, as well as on the web.

Besides these improvements, Google is expanding live translations, previously limited to the Pixel Buds, to a broader range of earbuds and headphones. Using this, you can translate whatever is being said into your preferred language almost instantly. The feature is going live in beta, and the newer Gemini models enable the tool to retain the same tone, emphasis, and speed to recreate the speaker’s original delivery.

Google

However, this remains one-way, and you will not be able to use your phone to speak to others in their native tongue. The feature currently supports over 70 languages. It is rolling out to users in the US, Mexico, and India, and will work with headphones irrespective of their brand.

In addition to these improvements, Google is expanding its Duolingo-rivaling language learning tools to more countries. The feature will now be available in 20 new countries, including Germany, India, Sweden, and Taiwan.

Google

On top of that, Google is also adding a new way to track your daily streak, just like Duolingo. This is also rolling out starting today.

