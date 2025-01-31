Google Translate could soon let you ask questions about translation results (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Translate could soon add a new feature that might make it easier for users to obtain contextual information about translations.

Evidence spotted in the latest Google Translate release suggests it may add a new “Ask a question” FAB to the translation result.

The feature seems to be in the early stages of development, so it might be a while before it reaches users.

Google appears to be developing a new AI-powered feature for the Google Translate app that could help users learn more about translations.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

We’ve spotted mentions of the upcoming feature in the latest Google Translate release (version 9.1.76.720631521.2), which suggest that it may appear as a floating action button (FAB) labeled “Ask a question” alongside translation results. Although we haven’t seen any strings revealing how this feature may work on release, we suspect it could be an AI-powered feature to help users get contextual information about translations.

The ability to ask Gemini questions related to translations could prove to be quite useful. It might help users get clarification on ambiguous translations, understand cultural nuances, learn about grammar and sentence structure, or get help with specific use cases.

At the moment, we can’t say for sure whether the upcoming feature will offer such capabilities, as it appears to be in its early stages of development. We’ll keep an eye on future Google Translate releases and let you know as soon as we learn more.

In addition to the “Ask a question” button, Google Translate will soon get the new account switcher in the settings menu. We’ve managed to enable it in the current release, and it may start rolling out with the next update.

