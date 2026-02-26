Google Translate can now help you find the perfect idioms

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Translate is getting an update that offers helpful alternatives to phrases, idioms, and colloquialisms.

Tapping on “Understand” provides a detailed overview, and the “Ask” button lets you ask follow-up questions.

The update is rolling out today for users in the US and India.

Every language has common sayings, like break a leg, bite the bullet, and beat around the bush. While these idioms may make sense to you, they may not make sense to someone else who speaks a different language. To solve this problem, Google is rolling out an update to the Translate app that will help you find the right idioms and colloquialisms.

Google Translate will now be able to help you find the right tone for your conversation. Through an update that’s rolling out today, the app will start offering a list of alternatives for phrases with the help of Gemini. When you tap on the arrow to the right, you’ll see tips on when and why to use a different expression. This can be particularly helpful for idioms and colloquialisms.

You’ll also be able to take that help further by using the “Understand” and “Ask” buttons. Tapping on Understand will provide a detailed overview to answer questions you may have. Meanwhile, the Ask option will allow you to ask follow-up questions if you want to know more.

This update is available for Google Translate users in the US and India on Android and iOS. Google says that the experience will also arrive on the web soon. The company did not say if or when it plans to expand this experience to other countries.

