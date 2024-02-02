Get an early look at Google's Super Bowl Pixel ad about Guided Frame

Google

TL;DR Google has published the ad it will play during the Super Bowl.

The commercial focuses on the Pixel’s Guided Frame feature.

Guided Frame works by using a combination of audio cues, high-contrast animations, and haptic feedback to help people who are blind or have low vision take pictures.

Outside of being one of the biggest sporting events of the year, the Super Bowl is well-known for its commercials. As companies ready their ads for the big day, Google is giving everyone an early look at the Pixel 8 Pro ad it will show during the game.

Google’s Super Bowl commercial focuses on the Pixel’s Guided Frame feature and is called “Javier in Frame.” This feature is an accessibility option designed for people who are blind or have low vision. Guided Frame works by using a combination of audio cues, high-contrast animations, and haptic feedback to help these owners take pictures.

As Google describes, the commercial in question follows a blind man named Javier who documents his life using the feature. When Guided Frame launched in 2022, it only worked with the selfie camera, but it now has added support for rear camera use. The feature can also recognize faces, pets, food, and objects to make the process easier.

If you want to see how the commercial was made, Google also released a behind-the-scenes video. Apparently, blind filmmaker Adam Morse smeared petroleum jelly on the lens to “try to give us a basis of what this representation is gonna look like.”

